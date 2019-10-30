Chelsea supporters have reacted with joy on social media after seeing Billy Gilmour on the team sheet for a Carabao Cup clash against Manchester United.

The Blues host the Red Devils in a fourth-round tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, where they will be seeking revenge for an opening weekend Premier League defeat at Old Trafford.

Frank Lampard’s men were beaten 4-0 by United back in August, but they have since managed to rise to fourth in the Premier League table while also impressing in cup competitions.

Chelsea are favourites to extend their winning run in all competitions to eight matches this evening and Lampard has opted to give the younger members of his squad the chance to shine against United.

18-year-old midfielder Gilmour has been included in Lampard’s latest starting XI, much to the delight of Chelsea fans on social media, who are now expecting a strong performance against their arch-rivals.

One fan wrote “what a line-up” on Twitter, with a number of supporters also voicing their approval after seeing Christian Pulisic retain his spot in the side.

What a lineup ? — CFC ? (@TAbrahamSZN) October 30, 2019

Pulisic my guy?????????????????????????????? — Judas iscariot disciple (@JudasIscariot_8) October 30, 2019

Italian midfielder Jorginho has been named captain, while Michy Batshuyai and Callum Hudson-Odoi join Pulisic in the attack, which could spell real trouble for the United defence.

Jorginho captains the Blues tonight! ? Here’s our #CHEMUN team in full… ? pic.twitter.com/oMTYGg1MFk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2019

19-year-old defender Marc Guehi will also make his second League Cup appearance of the season, with Reece James, Kurt Zouma and Marcos Alonso making up the rest of the Blues defence.

Mateo Kovacic completes Chelsea’s midfield while Willy Cabellero replaces Kepa in between the sticks, with early-season stars Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham named as substitutes.

Check out some more comments from Chelsea supporters anticipating an exciting display from Gilmour and company below, via Twitter.

Kovacic – Jorginho- Gilmour What a midfield this is.. ???? — Con (@ConnCFC) October 30, 2019

Billy Gilmour ??? — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) October 30, 2019

Jorginho first game being captain and Gilmour starts, let’s fucking go boys. Emerson still not fully fit I guess. — ? (@CFCBrano) October 30, 2019

Ladies & Gentleman, your Chelsea captain this evening… pic.twitter.com/RSarnQ6xBr — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 30, 2019

Come on chelsea Day of revenge is here — Aminu Shehu Uba (@aminushehuuba1) October 30, 2019