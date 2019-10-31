Admittedly we are around two months away from the transfer window opening again, but that hasn’t stopped various reports and rumours linking players with a move.

We’ve reached a point in the season where a reasonable amount of games have been played, so if anyone is struggling for game time they may start to think about forcing a move in January in attempt to play more often – that could be especially true in a European Championship year.

Players know they are unlikely to get an international call up if they aren’t playing, and Spain already have so many midfielders vying for position so sitting on the bench won’t get anybody’s attention.

This could be why Man City and Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid play-maker Isco by Mundo Deportivo via The Manchester Evening News. They suggest both teams are interested in him and Real would be open to selling him for around €70m.

It’s possible that both teams would have a greater need in the Summer rather than Winter window, but that doesn’t mean they won’t sign them and let them bed in for a few months and have him raring to go next season.

It’s starting to look like this could be David Silva’s last season in Manchester so Isco could be the perfect replacement. Isco plays in such a classy and elegant way, similar to Silva in that he’s able to drift round the midfield and control the game.

Arsenal possibly have a similar player in Mesut Ozil, but everything about his situation says he’s on his way out soon. That might change after a good showing tonight, buy Unai Emery seems like the kind of manager who won’t go back on his word after banishing someone from the team in the fear it might make him look weak.

This interest could also be an indication that The Gunners won’t manage to sign Dani Ceballos after this season either.

Isco is obviously a great player who could improve both teams, but until we see some more concrete rumours it’s tough to say if a move to either would be realistic at this point.