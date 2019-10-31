Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that he hopes to see influential midfielder N’Golo Kante back in training this week.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 28-year-old picked up a groin injury during the last international break to continue what has been a torrid time for him with injuries.

SEE MORE: Video: Michy Batshuayi scores incredible solo goal as Chelsea bag equaliser vs Man United in League Cup

Kante has been limited to just six appearances so far this season across all competitions, and given his energy, tenacity, combativeness and presence in midfield, Lampard will be desperate to have him back at his disposal as soon as possible.

As he has shown in playing key roles in title-winning seasons for Leicester City and Chelsea, Kante has a huge role to play for the Blues, and so they’ll certainly be a much stronger outfit with him in the side as opposed to when he’s sidelined.

There could be positive news on the way for Lampard as he revealed after the Man Utd game in midweek, as per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, that Kante could join in training with the rest of the group in the coming days.

Further, the suggestion was that he could return before the next international break, thus perhaps putting him in contention to face Watford, Ajax and Crystal Palace.

Given his lack of playing time and the likelihood that Chelsea will not take any risks, the Watford game may come too soon for him even if he does return to training this week but it’s positive if he can potentially put himself in contention for the following two games.

Chelsea have done well considering they’ve been without one of their top players, but it will surely be music to the ears of fans that Kante is seemingly ready to step up his bid to get back on the pitch.