AC Milan have announced their squad for the clash with SPAL on Thursday night, and Giacomo Bonaventura is back from injury.

The Rossoneri have endured a dismal campaign thus far as they sit down in 13th place in the Serie A table after nine games, having picked up just 10 points.

That now leaves them nine points adrift of fourth place, and so they know that they can’t afford another slip-up in midweek in order to avoid falling further behind in their scrap for Champions League qualification spots.

Stefano Pioli saw his side held by Lecce at home in his first game in charge, which was followed by a defeat to Roma last time out.

In turn, he’ll be desperate for a victory in this one in order to boost morale and confidence, but time will tell if his players can deliver.

As seen in the tweet below, Milan have confirmed their squad for the encounter, and it’s as expected across the board with the only change being the inclusion of Giacomo Bonaventura.

After starting against Genoa, he has missed the last two games through injury, and given the technical quality, passing ability and creativity he provides in the final third, his presence in the squad will surely be considered a huge boost for all concerned.

Time will tell if he’s fit enough to get the nod from Pioli in the starting XI, but given he has just returned from injury, it might be a safer bet to bring him off the bench if necessary.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport though, he is being tipped to come straight back into the starting line-up, which again underlines his importance to the side if Pioli wants to start him immediately.

However, he’ll undoubtedly speak with the medical staff before kick-off to determine whether or not it’s a sensible move regardless of how desperately Milan need a win.