Bayern Munich have reportedly identified Mauricio Pochettino as a potential candidate to replace Niko Kovac.

The Croatian became the Bavarian club’s manager last season and under him, they have gone unbeaten in 57 (45 wins and 12 draws) out of 64 matches so far. Bayern have won three trophies under him and have a very good chance of winning some more silverware this season.

SEE MORE: ‘Absolute state of it’ and ‘not impressed’ – These Tottenham fans not happy over Lo Celso-Salah shirt swap

However, according to German Television channel Sport1, things don’t seem very good for Kovac as the players are not behind him. The report claims that Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic feels that Pochettino would be a suitable replacement for the former Croatian international.

The Argentine has done a pretty good job at Tottenham Hotspur as he has made them a side who should be feared. This season, Spurs have had some disappointing results but their recent performances suggest that they will improve.

Another candidate who could be considered is Ajax manager Erik ten Hag who is favored by Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.