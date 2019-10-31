There will still be a lot of people who claim Scott McTominay only got a chance in the Man United first team due to injuries and being a favourite of Jose Mourinho.

That might even be true, but he’s been one of the most consistent performers in the team this season even when they struggle. He might not be the most technically gifted, but his drive and determination have seen him drag the team through games at times.

Those qualities are vital to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now, the team has quality but their heads go down if things don’t go well. It’s easy to make the Scotland comparison with Darren Fletcher, but McTominay can become the real engine that keeps the United midfield going.

It also looks like these characteristics have been noticed by former players. Wes Brown played a lot of games for United so he will know the type of character it takes to drive the team forward. Some of his comments to 888Sport have been reported by The Manchester Evening News.

Speaking about McTominay he said: “You would probably say that Scott is one of the first names on the team-sheet at the moment. He’s stepping up and taken that leadership role and he’s not fazed by anything. ”

The report then goes on to suggest that Brown feels he’s one of the main contenders to take the captain’s armband in the future. The current captain is Ashley Young who is nowhere near good enough to play for Man United at this stage in his career.

With the prospect of Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw being more favourable options at left back and McTominay a possible contender to take over the captaincy, is Young’s time at Old Trafford finally coming to an end?