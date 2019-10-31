Full Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Liverpool face tricky trip, top guns avoid each other

Liverpool face a trip to Aston Villa in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash as the draw was made on Thursday morning.

The Reds saw off Arsenal in a thriller in midweek at Anfield, and their reward is a trip to Villa Park to face Dean Smith’s men.

SEE MORE: ‘You lost’ and ‘thinks away goals apply’ – These fans baffled by Arsenal star’s bizarre tweet after Liverpool defeat

The two sides will get a good look at each other this weekend as they meet in the Premier League, and given the stage of the competition and what’s at stake now, it would come as no surprise if they both played strong sides to try and advance to the last four when they face off in December.

Meanwhile, Man City and Man Utd also avoided each other as they face Oxford United and Colchester respectively and they’ll arguably fancy their chances of progressing and taking another step towards winning a trophy this season.

In the other tie, Everton host Leicester City in what should be an intriguing all-Premier League clash, with the fixtures set to be played in the week commencing December 16.

Time will tell who prevails, but as we’ve seen in recent years, the League Cup is taking on more importance for the top sides and so we could be in for some mouth-watering semi-final clashes, assuming that the favourites can all avoid any slip-ups and advance as expected.

Full draw:

Oxford United vs Man City

Man Utd vs Colchester

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester City