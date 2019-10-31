Man Utd have seemingly received a boost as Lyon have reportedly made contact with Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud amid speculation linking Moussa Dembele with a switch to Old Trafford.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arguably made a mistake in not replacing them.

SEE MORE: Video: Camera shows stunned Martial reaction to Rashford’s free kick vs Chelsea

That in turn has left the weight of scoring goals consistently on the shoulders of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and although the Red Devils are enjoying an upturn in form currently, injuries and poor form risk leaving them short in attack.

Having scored just 13 goals in 10 Premier League games so far this season, they are nowhere near the clinical levels that some of their rivals at the top of the table are at, and so it remains to be seen if they try and address the situation in January.

They may well have received a key boost now though, with The Sun, via Soccer Link, noting that Lyon are said to have made contact with Giroud as they eye the Chelsea ace as a possible replacement for Dembele.

With the French international struggling to secure regular playing time under Frank Lampard this season as Chelsea look to youth, a move back to Ligue 1 could be an ideal switch for the 33-year-old as he looks to enjoy playing consistently in the latter stages of his career at the top level.

It’s added in the report though that Man Utd may have to dig deep into their pockets to convince Lyon to sell Dembele, who has scored 26 goals in 56 outings for the club to show that he can add a serious goalscoring threat up top for United.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the transfers to happen, but based on the report above, Giroud moving to Lyon could be the crucial first missing piece which leads to agreements elsewhere to allow Man Utd to bolster their attacking options.

Dembele would also seemingly fit the bill for Solskjaer too in terms of his age, 23, and what he offers in the final third as a striker. Having shown faith in youth so far this season, United appear to be building with a long-term plan in mind, and it remains to be seen if the former Celtic and Fulham ace becomes part of that.