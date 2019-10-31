It’s still the biggest problem that the best young players face – It’s all well and good getting into the academy of the best teams in the country but what happens when you need first team football to continue your development?

The most obvious answer tends to be a loan spell. We’ve seen some players decide to bite the bullet completely and seek a permanent move, but a productive loan spell can give them a chance to get into the team when they return.

Rhian Brewster has been talked about for a long time at Liverpool. He can play anywhere across the front line and appears often for England at youth level.

Despite that, he hasn’t actually managed to break through to the first team on a regular basis. He’s appeared a couple of times in the cup but that’s it, so he needs to play senior football to help his development.

According to a report in The Sun, there are a few English teams tracking him with the intention of making a move to sign him on loan when the window opens in January. Crystal Palace represent a Premier League option, while Swansea and Bristol City are also keen to take him to The Championship.

Obviously Palace play at the higher level, but it would make sense for him to go somewhere he would play regularly and become an important part of the team. Palace play with a completely different mentality to Liverpool so if Swansea or Bristol were chasing promotion then that could be a more productive move for him.

It certainly looks like he would benefit from a loan, it just remains to be seen where he ends up.