Hilarious AWKWARD moment as former Chelsea star Ivanovic realises he’s revealed tactics to everyone on the big screen

There’s nothing better than someone’s face when they realise they have been caught out big style. Fortunately for Zenit St Petersburg, it’s possible that not everybody in the ground is fluent in coach arm signal speech.

Former Chelsea defender Branoslav Ivanovic was on the bench giving some suggestions when a teammate points out he’s revealing his master plan to everybody via the big screen. His face is an absolute picture when he realises.

Even if nobody knew what all of this meant, he looks like he’s been caught red handed and doesn’t know how to deal with it:

When you realise you’ve just told the whole stadium your team’s tactics ?????pic.twitter.com/epNn4UL8h9 — FC Zenit in English? (@fczenit_en) October 31, 2019

Fortunately they went on to win the game and he realises that nobody really knows what he was suggesting. He’s still an important part of the Zenit defence but this does suggest he might have a future in coaching at the club.

He just needs to learn not to get caught on the giant screen.