Arsenal manager Unai Emery praised Mesut Ozil for his performance in last night’s match against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since the 2015/16 season after losing to the Reds on penalties. It was a pretty exciting contest with the Gunners leading 5-4 before Divock Origi equalised in the dying moments. In the penalty shootout, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher prevented Dani Ceballos from converting his spot-kick which proved decisive as the Reds won 5-4 to qualify for the last eight of the League Cup.

Ozil made only his third appearance of the season last night and provided an assist for Arsenal. Following the match, Emery praised the former German international for his performance and said that he would be given further opportunities. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the Spaniard said: “I think he played very well. Tonight, you’ve seen he is a skilful player in the team and he was very positive every time and I think he played a very good match.

“We spoke before the match, and we made the decision in the second half to take him off because he hasn’t played for a little while and we want to keep his fitness as he was very tired but for him it was great to play 60/65 minutes.

“Yes he will feature. We have a match on Saturday and we will look at the possibility to use him again alongside other players and this is the way sometimes.”

Ozil gave in a pretty decent performance last night and he might just have convinced to at least give him some playing time in Arsenal’s fixture against Wolves on Saturday.