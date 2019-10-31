Chris Smalling continues to shine at Roma this season, and these Man Utd fans have shown a class touch by wishing him well for the rest of the campaign.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 29-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal this past summer, as following the arrival of Harry Maguire in particular, Smalling may have struggled to secure a starting place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Arguably few would have predicted how well he’s adapted to life in Italy though, as after overcoming an initial injury setback at the start of the season, the England international has established himself as a pivotal figure under Paulo Fonseca in recent weeks.

Smalling has now made seven appearances across all competitions for Roma, and in those outings that he’s been involved in, they’ve conceded just five goals.

They kept another clean sheet against Udinese in midweek, and Smalling even made an impact at the other end of the pitch as he bagged his first goal for the Italian giants in a 4-0 win.

Unsurprisingly, he was delighted after the game as seen in his tweet below, and while he also had a lot of Roma fans congratulating him in the responses, he was flooded with classy messages from Man Utd fans too.

As seen in the tweets below, many were not only thrilled that Smalling was enjoying life at Roma and playing well, but some even called for him to return next season and stay at Man Utd.

Given his deal only runs until next summer and Sky Sports have reported that he is expected back at Old Trafford next year, it does suggest that it may be a short stint in the Italian capital.

Nevertheless, if he really feels at home at the Stadio Olimpico and Roma want to keep him, perhaps they will push to reach an agreement with United on a permanent switch. Time will tell if that happens, but for now, Smalling is playing a key role for Roma and it’s also much to the delight of these United fans.

Always a special feeling scoring your first goal. Boys were incredible, daje Roma! ?? pic.twitter.com/biic5PO8Jh — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 30, 2019

Happy for you mate. Keep making united proud. We will always love you for all your dedication to the club???? — NavUnited (@UnitedNav) October 31, 2019

Well done #MikeSmalling. All the best & you are welcome back at OT in my eyes…It’s easier now we have a right back as well. — RedMancunian78 (@PFay78) October 30, 2019

Well done bro buzzing for you ?? — MUFC-LIFE (@giggsclass) October 31, 2019

Has to be said. Well done you are killing it!

Many many more of them and long may it continue! — Simon Gillen (@simongillen) October 31, 2019

Good to hear your enjoying life out in Italy hopefully see you back at @ManUtd next season ? — ?????Lance Taylor????? (@LanceTaylorMCR) October 30, 2019

Keep playing great man. Wish you good luck for the future. — Red United (@Prashpalaash) October 30, 2019

Happy to see you doing so well @ChrisSmalling ?? — Narve Solvoll (@10Narve) October 30, 2019