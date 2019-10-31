Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has conceded that he hopes Naby Keita’s injury isn’t serious as he decided to avoid any risks and take him off against Arsenal.

On a thrilling night at Anfield which ended with the Merseyside giants winning on penalties after the game ended 5-5, Klopp would have hoped to have come through unscathed in terms of fresh injury woes.

Given the busy fixture list coupled with the fact that Liverpool are looking to try and compete on multiple fronts this season, they will need a full squad available, especially heading into the festive period.

However, Klopp now faces a wait to determine if Keita is facing a spell on the sidelines, as while he naturally insisted that he hopes it isn’t serious, only further scans and tests will reveal the severity of the problem while the German tactician did the sensible thing by taking him off in the second half to avoid aggravating the issue further.

“If Naby’s injury is not so serious, which I hope, then it was a nearly perfect night,” he told the club’s official site after the game.

“He felt a little bit. I saw it, he slipped when he lost the ball. He slipped away, I saw him limping afterwards and that’s why we did it.”

The 24-year-old has been limited to just six appearances so far this season as he was ruled out with a separate injury issue at the start of the campaign.

Having only recently made his comeback from that to feature against Man Utd and then Genk in the Champions League, he will be desperately disappointed if his season faces further disruption due to injury.

Time will tell whether or not that’s the case, but for now, Klopp will hope that there is no significant setback which would ultimately sour his side’s night after an enthralling win.