Liverpool are reportedly leading the race for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as they have an advantage in their offer for the star.

The 23-year-old has continued to impress as he has now bagged 68 goals in 124 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit since joining them in 2016.

SEE MORE: ‘You lost’ and ‘thinks away goals apply’ – These fans baffled by Arsenal star’s bizarre tweet after Liverpool defeat

Coupled with 11 goals in 28 caps for Germany, he appears to have a very bright future ahead of him for club and country, and so it’s no surprise that top clubs are said to be interested in prising him away from Leipzig.

According to The Sun though, it’s suggested that Liverpool hold a crucial advantage over rivals Man Utd in the bid to sign Werner, as they would be willing to loan him back to his current club for the rest of this season if a deal is struck in January.

It seems Man Utd would want a more immediate boost provided by Werner, which is understandable given their struggles in front of goal so far this season.

In contrast, Liverpool already look as though they have plenty of firepower to launch a Premier League title bid coupled with competing on multiple fronts, and so they would be more comfortable with allowing Werner to continue at Leipzig for another six months.

It’s added in the report above that Liverpool have already opened talks over a move while Duncan Castles notes how joining a club challenging for major trophies under a coach like Jurgen Klopp will also obviously make the Merseyside giants a more appealing option for most players.

In turn, it looks as though if Liverpool are serious about signing Werner, United may well have to look elsewhere for reinforcements of their own.