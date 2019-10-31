Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes could leave Sporting Lisbon in January after failing to negotiate a contract extension.

The Red Devils were among a whole host of clubs reportedly chasing the Portuguese midfielder’s signature throughout the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying at Jose Alvalade Stadium for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Sporting once again this term, contributing four goals and four assists in ten Primeira Liga appearances, but he has been unable to halt the team’s slide down to fifth in the table.

Transfermarkt states that Fernandes is currently valued at around £54 million, which is a small price to pay for a player who continues to stand out in a mediocre side struggling for form.

United have now been put on transfer alert in their pursuit of the Sporting superstar, with A Bola reporting that he has stalled contract talks with his current club.

The Portuguese publication states that Fernandes and Sporting have reached an impasse in negotiations over a new deal, with the playmaker now set to leave the club in the winter transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether or not United will reignite their interest in the Portugal international, but with no creative outlet to call upon in the absence of Paul Pogba, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be tempted to launch a bid.

Pogba has been forced to sit on the sidelines with an ankle injury in recent weeks, which has left the Red Devils short on quality across the middle of the park.

Fernandes has the technical skill, vision and eye for goal to add a whole new dimension to Solskjaer’s starting XI, and he still has the best years of his career ahead of him.

However, A Bola also states that Real Madrid and Tottenham continue to monitor the mercurial attacker’s progress at Sporting, which means United will have to prepare a lucrative offer to beat their rivals to his signature in the new year.