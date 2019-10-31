Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claims Shkodran Mustafi’s “Premier League days are over” after his display for Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Gunners were beaten 5-4 on penalties by the Reds in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie last night, after a thrilling 90 minutes of action which saw both sides go all out for victory.

Mustafi’s own goal opened the scoring in the sixth minute, before a Lucas Torreira goal and a Gabriel Martinelli brace helped Arsenal race into a 3-1 lead.

James Milner’s penalty halved the deficit heading in at half time, but the Gunners restored their two-goal advantage through Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 54th minute.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s stunning half-volley made it 4-3 four minutes later and Divock Origi levelled for Liverpool shortly after, befoe Joe Willock’s superb strike gave Arsenal the advantage once again with 20 minutes left on the clock.

The Gunners looked to be heading into the quarter-finals until Origi grabbed a second deep into stoppage time, with the Reds eventually progressing after a tense penalty shootout.

After the match, Sky Sports pundit Carragher offered a damning assessment of Arsenal centre-back Mustafi, whose inexplicable error opened the floodgates at Anfield.

“I think those days are gone – Mustafi playing in the Premier League,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“He’s just one of those defenders [that makes mistakes]. When someone does that it makes others nervous. You can’t play your own game because you’re half covering for him.

“I think once he goes it will be better for everyone at Arsenal.”

Mustafi is no longer a regular in Unai Emery’s line up, with David Luiz and Sokratis currently serving as first-choice centre backs at Emirates Stadium.

The German has yet to feature in the Premier League this season, with all five of his appearances to date coming in cup competitions, which shows how little faith Emery has in him at the moment.

Carragher’s comments might seem a tad harsh, but Mustafi might well be better off seeking a move away from Arsenal at this stage of his career, especially after his latest high profile error.