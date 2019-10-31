Man City are reportedly keen to bring Jadon Sancho back to the club from Borussia Dortmund, but such a move will certainly cost them.

The 19-year-old left the Etihad in 2017 as he was seemingly set to struggle to make a breakthrough at senior level given the fierce competition for places.

Since that decision, he hasn’t looked back as he’s bagged 18 goals and 30 assists in 69 appearances for the senior Dortmund side, making his decision to leave for the Bundesliga giants a smart one as he has established himself in a prominent role for the club.

Further, he’s also now got two goals in 10 caps for England, and so he appears to be on the right path to becoming a superstar at club and international level if he can continue to develop and improve.

However, it remains to be seen where that process takes place moving forward as The Sun report, via SportBild, that Man City are interested in taking Sancho back to the Etihad, although there are two potential problems with such a swoop.

Firstly, Man Utd are said to also be interested, and so having struggled to make an impression at City previously, perhaps Sancho will be cautious about a second stint and facing similar problems in the blue half of Manchester.

The second possible big issue is his touted valuation, as the report goes on to add that Dortmund could now demand over £100m for their prized asset, and it could be argued that he is probably worth that kind of fee in today’s market given his age and talent.

Time will tell if that’s enough to put one of the Manchester clubs off in itself, but it does suggest that while expressing interest is one thing, there is unlikely to be any imminent movement on Sancho’s future as Man City and United seemingly weigh up their next move for a potential bid in 2020.