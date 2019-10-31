Liverpool have made two defensive signings from Southampton in recent years that have gone in very different directions. Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren were both very impressive for The Saints, but only the Dutchman has impressed at Anfield.

It’s not to say Lovren is an awful defender, he just completely lost his confidence playing in a poor back line and hasn’t ever recovered. Even when he plays well it still feels like a terrible mistake is just around the corner.

It might depend on how much depth Jurgen Klopp wants in his squad, but with van Dijk, Matip and Gomez all ahead of the Croatian in the pecking order, this could be the ideal time for him to move on.

According to Tuttosport via The Mail, AC Milan tried to sign him in the Summer and are willing to make another move to take him to the San Siro in January. There’s no indication of a fee or if it could be a loan move at this point, but a move could make sense.

Lovren will want to put himself in the best position to play for Croatia at Euro 2020, and realistically that means playing games. As things stand, he’s relying on an injury or suspension to a couple of teammates before he even gets a chance of playing, so it’s unlikely he would be in peak condition if he does stay in Liverpool.

Moving to Milan would be a huge challenge, they are struggling and leaking a lot of goals right now. He would need to be confident and assured to help improve them, but the slower and more tactical nature of the league might suit him better.

He’s only appeared twice in the league this seasons so it’s obvious he isn’t a first team option, it might just depend on how much trust Klopp has in his younger players if he does allow Lovren to go.