Liverpool midfielder James Milner has admitted that he would be open to a return to Leeds when the time comes for him to leave Anfield.

The 33-year-old’s existing deal at Anfield is due to expire next summer, but he has already expressed a desire to extend his stay at the club while continuing to enjoy a prominent role in Jurgen Klopp’s set up.

Milner began his career at Leeds, rising through the youth ranks at Elland Road before racking up 54 senior appearances for the club between 2002 and 2004.

Speculation over the English star’s future continues to swirl as he enters the twilight years of his career and he has discussed Elland Road as a potential next transfer destination in his new book Ask a Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About.

As per Talk Sport, Milner opened up on a desire to go back to Leeds one day, stating: “I get asked this all the time.

“Any time I bump into a Leeds fan – or even my mates back home – it’s always, ‘When are you coming back? When are you coming home?’

“There would be so many things to weigh up – not just for myself or my family, but for Leeds.

“If I was being released by another club, would they want me? It would be pointless for them and for me if I wasn’t needed at the time and it was just some kind of nostalgia trip.

“You can probably tell from what I’m saying that I love the club, but I also love playing for Liverpool and I want to play at the highest level for as long as I can.

“If my time at Liverpool came to an end and I was going to go somewhere else and Leeds were one of the clubs that were interested in me, then that would be a very exciting option for all the reasons I mention.”

Milner has appeared in eight Premier League matches for the Reds this season, contributing one goal and two assists while helping the team storm clear at the top of the table.

The former England international is still a vital member of Klopp’s squad and has not yet shown any signs of slowing down, which means he will probably end up staying at Anfield for another yet or two.

However, a swansong at Leeds in the near future could well be on the cards for Milner and he might even be able to play for the club in the Premier League again if they can earn promotion from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.