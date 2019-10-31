Liverpool forward Divock Origi heaped praise on the club’s youngsters following their win over Arsenal in last night’s Carabao Cup fixture.

In a goal-fest at Anfield, the Reds triumphed 5-4 on penalties after the scored were 5-5 at the end of normal time. An own goal from Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring for Liverpool before goals from Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal 3-1 up. James Milner pulled one back for the hosts just before half-time.

Shortly in the second half, Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored Arsenal’s fourth before a wonderful strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 3-4. Shortly after the England international’s goal, Divock Origi equalised for Liverpool but Joe Willock restored the Gunners’ lead in the 70th minute.

It looked like Arsenal were through to the 5th round of the Carabao Cup before the Belgian rescued his side in the dying moments of the match. Liverpool eventually won 5-4 on penalties with Caoimhin Kelleher’s save from Dani Ceballos’ spot-kick making the difference.

Following the match, Origi hailed the Reds’ youngsters for their performance. Speaking to the club’s official website, the 24-year-old said: “Today I’m just happy [for] the young guys. I was in that position once and seeing them play and enjoying the game, seeing the fans always pushing us regardless of what happens, I think it’s just very special.

“I’m so happy they could show it to the world. We obviously see it in training that they have unbelievable talent. For them to show it, it will make them grow. They showed that they are ready. We have a great team in all aspects and the coach knows that he can count on us.”

Yesterday’s match was the perfect platform to test Liverpool’s youngsters as Arsenal fielded a pretty strong team. The likes of Kelleher and Curtis Jones were impressive while Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster had their moments.

Last nights win will certainly be a morale booster for the Liverpool youngsters, many of whom could be seen in their next match.