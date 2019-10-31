Menu

Video: Clip from Leganes training looks more like a scene from TAKESHI’S CASTLE than football

Sometimes you do wonder who comes up with some of the warm up routines and training drills in football. Even if they do look bizarre, if they get players moving and they have fun doing it then it absolutely has the right effect.

This clip has surfaced from Leganes training and it definitely looks more like a scene from Takeshi’s Castle than football. There’s giant balls flying around and general chaos, all that’s missing is a giant maze and a bunch of go karts with water pistols attached to them:

They currently sit rock bottom of La Liga so it might not be having the best of impacts on the pitch, but it sure looks like they are enjoying themselves at least