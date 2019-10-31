Video: Clip from Leganes training looks more like a scene from TAKESHI’S CASTLE than football

Sometimes you do wonder who comes up with some of the warm up routines and training drills in football. Even if they do look bizarre, if they get players moving and they have fun doing it then it absolutely has the right effect.

This clip has surfaced from Leganes training and it definitely looks more like a scene from Takeshi’s Castle than football. There’s giant balls flying around and general chaos, all that’s missing is a giant maze and a bunch of go karts with water pistols attached to them:

Get yourself on board with the @CDLeganes_en training sessions! These look amazing! pic.twitter.com/QVaiKhSOz6 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) October 31, 2019

Working hard or hardly working? ? Have you ever seen a training routine more enjoyable than Leganes’? pic.twitter.com/TpQK4sNz6n — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 30, 2019

They currently sit rock bottom of La Liga so it might not be having the best of impacts on the pitch, but it sure looks like they are enjoying themselves at least