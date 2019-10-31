Lazio ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against Torino on Wednesday night, and they kicked things off in style thanks to Francesco Acerbi.

The win lifted Simone Inzaghi’s men up to fifth place in the Serie A table, just a point off city rivals Roma who currently occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot.

SEE MORE: Photo: Lazio president Claudio Lotito falls ASLEEP at League meeting, much to delight of other attendees

While Ciro Immobile got in on the act in midweek with a brace and Andrea Belotti added a late own-goal, it was Acerbi’s strike that stole the limelight.

As seen in the video below, it was certainly worthy of it too as he left fly from some distance and gave the goalkeeper no chance with a sensational effort that flew into the back of the net.

The Italian centre-half is not known for his goalscoring exploits, but he showed here that he certainly knows how to get on the scoresheet from distance, although it’s questionable as to whether or not he’ll hit one as sweet as this again.

There were plenty of goals around Europe on a busy night on Wednesday, but this is arguably up there with the best of the bunch…