Menu

Video: McTominay shows he could be captain material as he barks orders at Man Utd teammates during win at Chelsea

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Scott McTominay showed off his leadership skills during Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils won the fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge 2-1 thanks to a Marcus Rashford double, extending their winning run across all competitions to three matches in the process.

McTominay retained his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line up against the Blues – marking his 13th appearance of the new season – and produced a typically assured display in midfield to help stifle Chelsea’s creativity.

The Scottish ace was even seen barking orders at his United teammates as they set up for a free-kick, showing he could be captain material should the opportunity to inherit the armband arise in the near future.

Check out McTominay leading by example below, via Twitter.

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

More Stories / Manchester United FC
More Stories Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Scott McTominay