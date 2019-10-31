Video: McTominay shows he could be captain material as he barks orders at Man Utd teammates during win at Chelsea

Scott McTominay showed off his leadership skills during Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils won the fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge 2-1 thanks to a Marcus Rashford double, extending their winning run across all competitions to three matches in the process.

McTominay retained his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line up against the Blues – marking his 13th appearance of the new season – and produced a typically assured display in midfield to help stifle Chelsea’s creativity.

The Scottish ace was even seen barking orders at his United teammates as they set up for a free-kick, showing he could be captain material should the opportunity to inherit the armband arise in the near future.

Passion ? Another MASSIVE midfield performance from @McTominay10 ? pic.twitter.com/7zKF66a5Zy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2019

Check out McTominay leading by example below, via Twitter.

Mctominay taking over the throne from Roy Keane I’m hearing. pic.twitter.com/5RZhSQ22vd — ?™ (@TheFergusonCode) October 31, 2019

This is one of my favourite moments of the season from yesterday. 22 year old Scott McTominay shouting at his experienced teammates to get into position in the 92nd minute of the game. Got booked in the 10th minute and still bossed the midfield. Don. pic.twitter.com/hwR8Zz7Azv — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) October 31, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)