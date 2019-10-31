It’s always strange when a free kick is perfectly placed but takes so long to hit the back of the net. It really gives the impression that if the keeper just moved he would be able catch the ball easily.

AC Milan have been struggling so far this season and a change of manager didn’t really seem to make a difference. They were up against SPAL tonight in a tough but winnable game.

It looked like a dull 0-0 was on the cards before former Liverpool forward Suso stepped up to score this wonderful slow motion free kick:

?? A beautifully placed free kick from Suso puts Milan in front! ? “Suso repeats the trick on Halloween! An absolute treat for Milan fans!” ? pic.twitter.com/r8LFFDq8CE — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 31, 2019

After flirting with relegation earlier in the season, a win could be huge for Milan here. It would leave them withing striking distance of Europe and a top six finish, which is their realistic ambition at this point.