Arsenal fell to defeat on penalties after a thrilling encounter with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, but you wouldn’t know it from Lucas Torreira’s tweet.

As seen below, the Gunners midfielder posted a pretty upbeat tweet despite the loss, with images of the players celebrating at Anfield after Torreira scored his goal.

Given the match ended in defeat, it’s usually the case that players either don’t post at all or perhaps express their disappointment at not getting the win and keep it short and sweet given the circumstances.

Not Torreira though, who appeared to be rather pleased with himself and the team about their performance on Merseyside in midweek.

As seen in the responses below though, many were left confused and finding the whole thing funny as they tried to remind Torreira that Arsenal did actually lose the game, naturally with many Liverpool and rival fans chipping in with their digs.

On one hand he may well be pleased and proud of the performance and just wanted to remain upbeat after the disappointment of losing on penalties. On the other hand, perhaps he needs to look at his social media admin team moving forward as this is not a great look…

lad there is only 1 leg — Charlie? (@FtbICharlie) October 30, 2019

Things are so bad at Arsenal players are pretending to win games they haven’t. — Judas Stan (@JudasIsKing) October 30, 2019

Man thinks the away goals rule applies — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) October 30, 2019

You lost ? — Max Lucas ???????????? (@dabootisyou) October 30, 2019

You do realise you lost? — HITMANHARJ (@hitmanharj) October 30, 2019