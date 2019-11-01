Bristol City will be looking to push on to the summit of the Championship tonight as they face bottom club Barnsley at Oakwell – here’s how you can watch all the action.

How to Watch Barnsley v Bristol City Live Streaming

What Time does Barnsley v Bristol City kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45pm on Friday, 1st November 2019

Where is Barnsley v Bristol City being played?

The match is being played at the Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley, England

Who are you backing? Barnsley v Bristol City

The Friday Championship action sees sixth placed Bristol City on the road in South Yorkshire as the Robbins take on the bottom club Barnsley, with both these sides looking for maximum points for very different reasons.

Bristol City’s manager Lee Johnson will be hoping his side can back to winning ways after a disappointing 3-0 away defeat to Luton last time out, only their first defeat in their last eight games.

Three points tonight would see Bristol move onto 27 points in the Championship – equal with current league leaders West Brom – so there is definite incentive to produce a good performance tonight.

Barnsley have struggled so far this season and have only one victory to their name in their fourteen games played – Adam Murray’s side have amassed only eight points and there is a real fear this could be a season of disappointment.

Three points would be welcome to the South Yorkshire faithful but this looks like being a tough encounter against one of the Championship forerunners.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

“Barnsley have it all to do tonight, they come into the game under a dreadful run of form, although to draws against Swansea City and Derby at Oakwell is definitely something to build on. The Robins have already won three times on the road this season so its difficult to turn down the 6/4 on the away win.”

Its not all doom and gloom for the Tykes however.

Despite their lowly position, recent draws at home to Swansea & Derby, as well as a good draw away at table toppers West Brom in recent weeks is certainly form to be noted.

Those backing only Barnsley’s second win of the season can grab 13/8 on the home win, while the draw is a worthy 5/2 shot.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions