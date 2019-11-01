Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke to the media on Friday ahead of his side’s clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

There was disappointment for the Blues in midweek as they suffered defeat to Man Utd in their Carabao Cup clash, a result which ended a seven-game winning streak across all competitions.

In turn, they’ll be desperate to bounce back from that and get back to winning ways as soon as possible, with a meeting against bottom-of-the-table Watford arguably the best possible chance to do so.

However, Lampard will hope to have as close to a fully fit squad as possible in order to make that happen, but unfortunately for the Chelsea boss he could be without a string of key figures.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Antonio Rudiger will miss out as a pelvic problem requires a meeting with a consultant next week and so it remains to be seen how long that keeps him out of action for having already been sidelined with knee and groin problems this season.

Elsewhere, N’Golo Kante could return to face Ajax in the Champions League next week, while Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen are making progress but ultimately it’s not suggested with any real conviction that they will be able to feature this weekend.

Time will tell if that changes over the next 24 hours, but it sounds as though Chelsea will have to make do without them and look to their squad depth to continue to deliver as they hope to return home with all three points this weekend to continue to solidify their place in the top four in the Premier League.