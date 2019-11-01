Man Utd have reportedly been handed good news as it’s claimed Juventus will allow Emre Can to move on in January amid links with a switch to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impression under Maurizio Sarri this season as he has been limited to just four appearance in Serie A, with three of those being brief outings off the bench.

SEE MORE: Manchester United urged to sign £82.5m Premier League duo

Further, having been left out of Juve’s Champions League squad, it has led to speculation over his future as he will surely want a more prominent role.

While it seems difficult for him to secure that at Juventus, the Daily Mail now report that the Turin giants will green light an exit in January, and that could be a huge boost for Man Utd who are seemingly looking to bolster their midfield.

After losing Ander Herrera this past summer and with a lot of youth in the side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could benefit from finding a balance and bringing in Can to help shore things up and add quality and depth to the squad.

Bayern and PSG are also said to be interested in the German international though, and so perhaps United will face a battle to land his signature.

Nevertheless, the option of possibly returning to England could appeal to Can after his previous stint at Liverpool, and so time will tell if Man Utd can reach a deal in January to prise him away from the reigning Serie A champions.

Given his physical presence, tenacity, combativeness and technical quality, Can would be a smart signing for most clubs and it looks as though United could be in with a shout of finding a long-term solution in midfield to compliment the likes of Scott McTominay and Andreas Perreira to find the right balance in the team.