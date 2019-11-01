A director of Government affairs has sensationally revealed that a Saudi Arabian investor has purchased Manchester United from the Glazer family.

Moaid Mahjoub, a Director of Government Affairs has taken to LinkedIn to reveal that a Saudi Arabian investor has purchased Premier League giants Manchester United from the Glazer family.

Mahjoub is verified on Twitter with an account that has over 100,000 followers. Could there be any truth to this?

The Sun recently revealed that United chief Richard Arnold enjoyed a meeting with Saudi delegates. It’s added that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman is interested in a potential £3bn+ takeover of the Manchester outfit.

Take a look a the LinkedIn post that has sparked rumours:

A Saudi Arabian investor has purchased Manchester United from The Glazers, as per Moaid Mahjoub, a Director of Government Affairs. #ManUtd | #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5ucaj7xjj9 — Nitwik Football (@NitwikFootball) November 1, 2019

Richard Arnold is a Manchester United delegate and he did visit Saudi Arabia yesterday, as the Sun revealed. It seems bizarre for one of the biggest business deals of the century to have been announced on LinkedIn and not officially though.

If the Red Devils were to be taken over by mega-rich owners, would an injection of cash into the squad allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take the Manchester outfit back to the top of world football?