England’s Rugby World Cup hero Owen Farrell had trials at Manchester United

The country’s sporting history could have been completely different if England’s Rugby World Cup hero Owen Farrell stuck with football after trials with Manchester United.

According to The Sun via the Telegraph, England’s Rugby World Cup hero Owen Farrell had trials with Premier League giants Manchester United when he was 13 years old.

The superstar fly-half had trials as a goalkeeper, with United’s first-team goalkeeping coach Richard Harris telling the Telegraph: “Owen was terrific.”

The Telegraph’s report adds that the Red Devils even offered Farrell’s father, Andy, a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson in a bid to win over the eventual Saracens star’s heart.

Farrell is a world class talent with his hands and his feet, it would be amazing to see how he’d get in a charity football match in the near future.

Here’s what Richard Harris had to say on Farrell’s ability:

“You could just tell from within a few minutes of meeting him that he carried himself really well.”

“You can always tell when you meet a top-class sportsman, they have that air about them and he did.”

The Independent reported earlier that the 28-year-old had a ‘reduced’ role in training on Wednesday as he’s looking to recover from injury in time for the all-important final.

Farrell has established himself as one of the best players in the world recently, the fly-half has been nominated for World Player of the Year on three occasions in his career.

There’s a good chance that the England captain can win the prestigious award if helps the Red Roses to winning the World Cup against South Africa tomorrow morning.