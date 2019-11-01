Manchester United could miss out on the signing of one of their top January transfer targets after this European giant entered the race to sign the quality attacker.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, German giants Borussia Dortmund have joined Manchester United and Sevilla in the race to sign out of favour Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Bundesliga outfit could beat the likes of United to the striker’s signing as their is a clearer path to the first-team for the Croatian, given Dortmund’s lack of depth and injury problems up front. This will come as a big blow to the Red Devils, The Sun recently reported that they were close to agreeing a deal with the £10m-rated veteran forward. Mandzukic hasn’t featured for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri took charge this summer. The majority of reports are indicating that the 33-year-old is free to leave in order to himself some playing time.

Marcus Rashford has hit a purple patch of form recently, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should still be pushing for the signing of a forward in January.

Anthony Martial has struggled with injury troubles once again this season and the Manchester outfit would be taking a huge risk in relying on the duo – and also promising star Mason Greenwood as their only options to lead the line.

Mandzukic could prove to be a smart signing as he will also offer United another dimension in attack. The Croatian is one of the best headers of the ball in the world.

United’s forwards could learn a lot from the man who knocked England out of the World Cup.