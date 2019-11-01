Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s Isco who is also targeted by Manchester City and Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has made 282 appearances for Los Blancos since joining them from Malaga, scoring 48 goals and providing 52 assists. Regarded as one of the world’s finest attacking midfielders not long back, the Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane. This season, Isco has made only five appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.

SEE MORE: Argentine legends claims Messi needs to join Real Madrid in bizarre claim about proving he’s the best

Manchester Evening News claimed that Arsenal and Manchester City were interested in signing the Spanish international. Now, according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Juventus are also keen on getting his signature. The report also states that Real Madrid are demanding €70 million for Isco.

Juventus have some really good midfielders and Isco could bolster Maurizio Sarri’s squad. Given his lack of playing time at Real Madrid, a move away from the club might do him good. However, the Bianconeri might try to convince Los Blancos to accept a lower transfer fee for the Spaniard.