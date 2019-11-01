The Premier League could be on the brink of losing one of its most exciting stars, these European giants are confident they can sign this attacker for less than £85m.

According to Sky Sports’ latest edition of European Paper Talk via Bild, Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness is confident that the German giants can sign Manchester City superstar Leroy Sane for less than £85m.

Speculation has been mounting on the 23-year-old’s future in recent months given that the Germany international has just a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract.

Sky Sports Germany have also recently reported that the electric winger is keen on joining the Bavarians and that City are already preparing to sign his replacement.

Sane is certainly one of the most exciting players in the entire league, the ace’s exit would be a massive blow to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Manchester outfit signed the winger from Schalke in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £37m, as per BBC Sport.

The frightening attacker is currently sidelined with a knee injury, Guardiola recently told the Manchester Evening News that the attacker would be back in action in December, January or February.

Sane was named as the PFA’s Young Player of the Year for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign. The German has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world in recent years.