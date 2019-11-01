One of Liverpool’s former players has urged the Reds to make an audacious bid to sign this Premier League superstar in order to complete Klopp’s ‘jigsaw’.

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has told the Racing Post that he sees Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante as the ‘final piece in Jurgen Klopp’s jigsaw’.

McAteer mentioned an audacious swoop for the tireless midfielder after heaping praise on Liverpool’s anchor man Fabinho. The Brazilian was described as “one of the best in the business” in his position.

Kante’s solid performances for the Blues have led to him being linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Diario Gol recently reported that the ace would be allowed to join Real Madrid for around £86m if he asked to leave Stamford Bridge.

We’re pretty confident that the west London club would demand a significantly bigger transfer fee if Kante wished to join one of the Blues’ Premier League rivals.

The Frenchman is currently sidelined with an injury, Frank Lampard revealed that he’s hopeful the midfielder will return to action in Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Ajax next week.

Here’s what McAteer had to say on Fabinho and Kante:

“When he first arrived he was probably guilty of trying the odd wonder pass too often. He was trying too hard but Jurgen Klopp is the kind of manager who would have said to him: do this job for me and I’ll pick you every week.”

“And that’s exactly what he’s doing. His awareness of danger is fantastic. He and N’Golo Kante at Chelsea are the two best players in the Premier League playing that role and he’s definitely one of the final pieces in Jurgen Klopp’s jigsaw.”

Given Liverpool’s dominant form recently, it’s hard to look at their team and suggest potential improvements to their lineup.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to build an effective system where each Liverpool star is allowed to flourish. The side are great to watch given their aggressive style and frightening ability on the counter-attack.