Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on Granit Xhaka after his shock outburst towards Arsenal fans against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Writing for the Telegraph (subscription required), Liverpool great and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has admitted that Granit Xhaka is a ‘scapegoat for Arsenal’s failing team’ in response to his shock outburst towards supporters.

The retired England international seems to sympathise with the 27-year-old, writing that “If the fans love you, you can pretty much get away with anything as a player and manager. If they don’t, and you make a mistake, you are screwed.”

Carragher’s perspective on the incident will certainly change the way in which some people view the outburst and his points seem completely valid.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that players like Xhaka are “convenient targets” for criticism given that he’s struggled to build a rapport with fans since moving to north London.

Carragher added that Xhaka’s outburst was a “genuine mistake”, but his disconnection with supporters led to a “ferocious” reaction.

Carragher reiterated that Xhaka’s actions in comparison to some of the Gunners’ disgraced captain in recent years, make the incident a “relatively tame offence”.

The Liverpool legend believes that calls for the Swiss star to be stripped of the captaincy and never play for the club again are “too far”.

After reading Carragher’s viewpoint on the issue it’s easy to sympathise with Xhaka and also consider that some Arsenal supporters have exaggerated the outburst – perhaps to suit their own agenda.

It’s clear that some fans never wanted Xhaka at the Gunners, this gives them the perfect opportunity to push the message that he should be forced out immediately.

Carragher rounds off his tell-all piece by stating: “There is a reason Xhaka is more popular with his team-mates and manager than the Arsenal supporters.”

After hearing what Carragher had to say on the situation, do you believe that Xhaka deserves another chance with Unai Emery’s side?