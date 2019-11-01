Man United ace may follow in Paul Pogba’s footsteps as Juventus linked with another free transfer

It really cannot be underestimated how good Juventus are when it comes to pulling off free transfers. They might end up paying more in wages than a lot of teams, but there’s no European team better and pulling off a transfer when a player’s contract is running down.

Their recent success was built on signing players like Andrea Pirlo and Sami Khedira on free transfers, but it’s not just been established players that they’ve gone for.

They plucked Paul Pogba from Man United when he was struggling to break into the first team. He went on to become one of the most coveted players in world football, and it sounds like one of his teammates may get the same chance.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Juventus have been tracking Tahith Chong with a view to making a move for him. His contract runs out at the end of the season, so Juve could start to discuss terms for a pre contract agreement in January. This leaves United in danger of losing a prized young player for nothing.

His current situation is similar to Pogba’s before he moved to Italy. It’s accepted that he’s outgrown the youth team, but he’s struggled to get many chances or make any sort of impact with the first team.

He might need a regular run of games to build his confidence and adapt to the top level, but United’s situation means they can’t afford to carry passengers in the first team just now.

The report goes on to suggest that United have tried to extend his contract but talks haven’t been successful so far. If he does move, hopefully he can show there’s much more to his game than an incredible head of hair.