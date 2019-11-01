Man Utd will reportedly have a decision to make on Chris Smalling’s future as it’s claimed that Roma are preparing a €15m offer for the centre-half.

It comes after the 29-year-old has made a brilliant start to life for the Giallorossi, quickly establishing himself as a pivotal figure in Paulo Fonseca’s XI after shaking off an early injury problem.

In the seven appearances that Smalling has made for the capital club, Roma have conceded just five goals as he has stepped into the void left behind by Kostas Manolas over the summer and given them solidity and organisation at the back.

Further, he was even on the scoresheet in their 4-0 win over Udinese in midweek, as he continues to establish himself as a fans’ favourite already.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no real surprise then that speculation has suggested that Roma will launch a bid to try and turn his stay into a permanent one, with The Guardian reporting that the Italian giants are ready to table a €15m bid.

It’s added that Smalling could be offered a five-year contract, and that he is apparently keen to move to Roma on a permanent basis given the way his time at the Stadio Olimpico has started.

However, it remains to be seen if that bid is sufficient to convince Man Utd to sell, and whether or not Smalling is ready to accept the personal terms being put on the table by Roma.

Given the competition for places that he will continue to face at United next season if he returns coupled with the way that he has adapted to Serie A and seemingly settled in Italy, it would suggest that a permanent move away from Old Trafford would arguably be the sensible decision for all concerned.