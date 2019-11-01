Man Utd are reportedly keeping tabs on RB Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland, but it’s suggested his valuation could soar by next summer.

The 19-year-old has had a remarkable season thus far as he’s bagged 22 goals and six assists in just 15 appearances as he has delivered both domestically and in Europe.

Unsurprisingly, that has attracted attention from elsewhere and it’s claimed by The Guardian that Man Utd are among 20 clubs who have watched Haaland, although the Red Devils and Juventus are said to be leading the way with the former scouting the youngster extensively.

However, the report goes on to detail two potentially significant stumbling blocks for United, as it’s suggested that Salzburg hope to get €60m+ for Haaland next summer while Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are all credited with an interest in the Norwegian starlet too.

If Haaland can maintain his start to the campaign, it will only strengthen Salzburg’s position in terms of securing a hefty fee for him as ultimately that would prove that he can deliver consistently and it would drive up the interest in acquiring his services.

Time will tell if the talented youngster can do so or if things will eventually start to dry up, but he has seemingly already done enough to attract the attention of countless European giants, which says a lot in itself about the quality and potential that they believe he possesses.

Having offloaded both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arguably left himself light in attack this season. While Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial continue to show signs of being capable of carrying the load if they can stay fit, reinforcements will surely be needed for the long term and Haaland could provide the ideal presence up front to lead the line.