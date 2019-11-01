Man Utd face Bournemouth in the early kickoff on Saturday as they look to extend their three-game winning run across all competitions.

The Red Devils are starting to put together a decent run of form which started with their draw against Liverpool, and has since been followed by wins over Partizan, Norwich City and Chelsea.

In order to have the best possible chance of keeping that run going and to start moving up the Premier League table, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad available as possible.

However, it appears as though he has several injury concerns ahead of the clash with Bournemouth, with freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery detailing his updates from his pre-match press conference on Friday in his tweets below.

The Man Utd boss ruled out Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw this weekend and suggested that they would return after the next international break later this month, while Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford will face fitness tests.

Given the defensive solidity that the two centre-halves can provide coupled with Rashford’s recent form as he bagged a brace in the win over Chelsea in midweek, United will undoubtedly be desperate to have all three available for selection.

Time will tell if they can prove their fitness or not, but equally Solskjaer won’t want to take any risks either as it surely won’t be worth the possibility of them aggravating their knocks and spending a lengthier spell on the sidelines as a result.

Man Utd face Partizan and Brighton before the break, and so they’ll be hopeful that they can pick up another string of wins to finally start to build some momentum this season.

OGS will give Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Rashford every chance to prove their fitness after picking up knocks midweek. "It’s still early, hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow, they had some treatment and a light session but I can’t exactly tell you." #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 1, 2019