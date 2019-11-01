Manchester United legend Wes Brown feels that James Maddison and Jack Grealish can bolster the club’s squad.

The Red Devils haven’t exactly had a good start to the season and are now seventh in the Premier League table with 13 points from ten matches so far.

Brown feels that Manchester United need new signings and the additions of Maddison and Grealish would strengthen their squad. Speaking to 888sport, the former England international said: “I think Ole will try and buy in January. United need another striker and an attacking midfielder, that little wizard number 10. The defence is fine. The goalkeepers are fine. The ideal thing would be two strikers and two midfielders. If only it was that easy!

“Grealish in the last few games has come on immensely. He can always see the pass. Maddison has always been good and he’s a threat getting into the box. These are two young English players who would definitely help the squad.”

Both Grealish and Maddison have been in fine form for their respective clubs this season so far. The former played a significant in helping Aston Villa gain promotion to the Premier League and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2018/19. This season, Grealish has amassed four goals and as many assists for Dean Smith’s team in 12 appearances across all competitions. He is currently valued at £22.5 million according to Transfermarkt.

Maddison has been one of the finest midfielders in this season’s Premier League so far thanks to his performances for Leicester City. So far, the 22-year-old has four goals and two assists to his name in ten appearances across all competitions. Manchester United have been linked to Maddison with the Daily Mirror claiming some days back that the Red Devils were preparing a £60 million bid for him.

Both Grealish and Maddison would be fine additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad particularly if Paul Pogba departs.