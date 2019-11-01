Man City are reportedly interested in Steaua Bucharest youngster Florinel Coman as they look to potentially strengthen their attack further.

Pep Guardiola appears to be spoilt for choice in that department currently with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and others offering support for the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

In turn, the last place many would expect to see them try and strengthen is in attack, especially given their defensive struggles so far this season after Vincent Kompany’e exit this past summer and the injuries suffered by key individuals at the back.

That has led to them looking shaky in defence at times, albeit they’ve only conceded nine goals in 10 league games so far this season and so perhaps they have coped pretty well considering the likes of Aymeric Laporte have been out of action.

Nevertheless, according to the Daily Mail, City are said to be keeping tabs on Coman who is continuing to impress for club and country with the report adding that he has been compared with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

With eight goals and five assists in 19 games so far this season, he has certainly started to show his class even at such a young age and so he will undoubtedly hope to continue to improve and develop to become one of the top players in Europe.

West Ham and Roma are also said to be interested in him though, as per the report above, and so perhaps Man City will face competition for his signature if they decide to launch a bid.

With his entire career ahead of him and as City look to continue to strengthen, time will tell if a switch to the Etihad is in the offing for the talented ace.