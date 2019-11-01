Priceless Carlos Tevez story on how he tried to beat Cristiano Ronaldo to training at Man Utd

Carlos Tevez has recalled his hilarious attempts to try and beat Cristiano Ronaldo to training in the mornings during their time at Man Utd.

The pair enjoyed a successful stint together at Old Trafford, with the Argentine forward scoring 34 goals in 99 games for the Red Devils and helping them to win two Premier League titles, the Champions League and several other trophies.

He then decided to join Man City in 2009 to break the partnership up with him, Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, while he enjoyed more success at Juventus and Boca in what became a glittering and trophy-laden career.

However, for a player who was known for playing with his heart on his sleeve and putting everything into his performances from an energy, effort and commitment standpoint, not even Tevez could rival Ronaldo’s desire and drive to continue to improve every day in training.

As noted by AS, Tevez was speaking at an event in Argentina and revealed how no matter how early he arrived at training at Man Utd, Ronaldo was always seemingly there first.

“If we trained at nine in the morning, you arrived at eight in the morning, he was already there. at half past seven, he was already there. I mean, when can you fool this guy? One day I arrived at six in the morning to grab him and he was already there. Half asleep but he was there.”

It’s been well documented that Ronaldo has a ridiculous work ethic and has dedicated his entire career to football and not much else to become the best and establish himself as one of the greats of all time.

However, this is just another story to add to the collection as Patrice Evra has spoken about their time together at United in similar fashion, and it doesn’t seem as though Tevez could get the better of the Portuguese superstar either.