Report claims some Arsenal youngsters MOCK Unai Emery at training ground with open impressions

While to some it may be innocent fun, a report has suggested that some Arsenal youngsters are ‘mercilessly taking the p*** out of’ Unai Emery with impressions of him.

The Spanish tactician is under pressure currently as not only are Arsenal struggling on the pitch to match expectations and achieve their objectives this season, but there are issues surrounding certain players.

From Mesut Ozil being snubbed to Granit Xhaka’s reaction to the fans last weekend, the Arsenal boss is also coming under fire for it and now it seems he has another unwanted headache.

According to The Independent, some of the club’s younger players are said to be openly doing impressions of Emery at the training ground in what has been described as a more cynical way rather than light-hearted fun.

Further, a source has told the outlet that they use Emery’s now infamous ‘good ebening’ phrase as a way to ‘mercilessly take the p*** out of’ him.

Regardless of whether or not it is interpreted as just a bit of fun, it’s not something that Arsenal need to be dealing with right now as there are already big question marks hanging over Emery and his handling and control of the dressing room.

If results don’t soon start to pick up and consistently, reports such as this will be brought up by pundits and critics alike and bigger questions will surely start to be asked of Emery’s authority at Arsenal, and his ability to get the Gunners to where they want to be moving forward.

What he could certainly do with now is a win over Wolves at the Emirates this weekend, as that would surely go a long way in lifting spirits and taking the attention off such issues as these.