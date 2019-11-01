Shkodran Mustafi gets brutally trolled over Halloween with costume jibe and digs on Twitter

Shkodran Mustafi hasn’t had a great week on or off the pitch it seems as the Arsenal star was even trolled over Halloween.

The German international scored an own goal as the Gunners eventually crashed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek on penalties to Liverpool.

It was another costly error, something that Arsenal fans have seemingly had to get used to when he plays, and ultimately that would have been bad enough for him as he would have been more disappointed with anyone over his early error.

However, as seen in the image below, it was suggested by the account in question that the 27-year-old dressed up as the Joker for Halloween, although it was accompanied by a caption that read; ‘Mustafi dressed as himself for Halloween’.

Further, as seen in the tweets posted below, there were plenty of others getting in on the act from Arsenal fans and rivals ready to poke fun at the Arsenal defender, and so it was definitely a week to forget for him.

Time will tell if he continues to get minutes from Unai Emery, but competition is fierce and perhaps the exit from the League Cup will now further limit his involvement this season.

Mustafi dressed as himself for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/ZCIbriP6eC — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 1, 2019

Might go as Mustafi for Halloween ? — Callum Forsythe ?? (@officialcalfors) October 30, 2019

Might go as Mustafi for Halloween — Sarthak (@Sarthak123) October 30, 2019

I’m dressing up as Mustafi with an axe in my head for Halloween — Mark J. Fine (@markjfine) October 30, 2019

For Halloween every arsenal player should dress up as mustafi cos they’re all scared of him — Josh Kendall (@bigmankendall1) October 31, 2019

Want to spook a Arsenal fan tonight for Halloween? Just dress up as Mustafi — Patrick Samuel (@patricksamuel90) October 31, 2019