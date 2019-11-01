Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed that he doesn’t plan to play Granit Xhaka in their clash with Wolves at the Emirates on Saturday.

The Swiss international was involved in a heated clash with fans last weekend as he was substituted in the encounter with Crystal Palace.

As he was being jeered by the home supporters, he reacted furiously before storming down the tunnel and taking his shirt off.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, the Arsenal captain has since released a statement on the matter explaining why he reacted the way he did and apologised in sort to those that weren’t guilty of the abuse that him and family have been subjected to in recent times.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Emery has taken the decision to keep him out of the firing line this weekend in the first game at home since that Palace incident, in what is arguably a sensible move to avoid any further troubles and especially if Xhaka’s not in the right frame of mind to deliver his best.

“He is training. He didn’t play in Liverpool for me he is continuing, above all [we are] focusing on tomorrow,” Emery told the media, as quoted by Sky Sports. “The human, like everyone, feels. Xhaka’s issues last week is one issue that needs time. He needs time to recover the normality in him.

“He said sorry, he gave the apology to the supporters and to everybody. Now is the focus on the match.”

“We were waiting on Monday and Tuesday (to sort out the captaincy). Now we need to be focussed 100 per cent only on the match. We are going to do the training today but at the moment it is not in my mind.

“I want to speak about the players who are going to play.”

Time will tell who gets the captain’s armband in his absence, and ultimately it remains to be seen how long Xhaka is left out of the squad as Emery put no timescale on how much time will be needed for him to ‘recover the normality’.

