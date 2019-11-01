Video: Griezmann frustrated after Barcelona teammates ignore him in 5-1 win

Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann seems to be frustrated at his new club, one clip shows the forward looking to the bench after being ignored by his teammates.

Antoine Griezmann seemed to be the only Barcelona player that was unhappy during the side’s 5-1 win on Tuesday night against Real Valladolid.

Griezmann entered the field in the 63rd minute of the clash, coming on for wonderkid Ansu Fati. At one moment in the match, Nelson Semedo appeared to completely ignore the unmarked forward – who was in acres of space.

BBC Sport revealed that the Catalan giants signed the superstar from league rivals Atletico Madrid for a staggering fee of £107m.

Take a look at Griezmann’s frustrated reaction below:

I really feel sorry for Griezmann. Runs his guts out every game only to be ignored so often by his team mates, including Messi. Watch this for how Griezmann must feel all the time pic.twitter.com/ia8kb5fFV6 — Quality gets my money (@Vgamesandsports) October 30, 2019

In the final minute of the tie, Griezmann looked as though he had the chance to score a simple goal but strike partner Luis Suarez completely ignored the opportunity to pass the ball across goal.

Suarez could've easily passed the ball to Greizmann and he would've easily scored. But he decided to wait and pass it to Messi and I don't blame Messi for not passing it to Griezmann because he wanted that hattrick. #VALVERDEOUT pic.twitter.com/5KhsGJ5gr9 — Asmatullah (@asmat_mo) October 30, 2019

The Frenchman has scored four goals and registered three assists in nine La Liga appearances so far this season. These stats don’t seem to be telling the full story though, as the videos above show.

The superstar forward is also yet to register a single goal contribution in the Champions League for his new club. Griezmann would have been signed to make his mark in Europe’s top club competition.

Ernesto Valverde will need the star to be firing if the Blaugrana are to be successful in their challenge for the Champions League title this season.