Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher may have shocked some viewers as he aimed a sly dig towards Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk after United’s win vs Chelsea.

Manchester United legend Darren Fletcher certainly still pays attention to the Red Devils’ heated rivalry with Liverpool.

The Scotsman aimed a sly dig at Red superstar Virgil van Dijk after the Manchester outfit’s recent win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Fletcher was speaking on Sky Sports alongside Jamie Redknapp. He was discussing Marcus Rashford’s purple patch of form and reiterated that the England international put Van Dijk “on his backside”.

Fletcher was referencing the moment when Rashford sent Van Dijk to the floor after the pair challenged for the ball during the sides’ recent meeting.

Fletcher made a sly dig after referring to the moment by sarcastically hinting that Van Dijk isn’t the “invincible defender that everyone thinks he is.”

Check out Fletcher’s dig towards Van Dijk, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Darren Fletcher.. ?? Once a red… "Even the small things like putting Virgil Van Dijk on his backside" "The invincible defender that everyone thinks he is" #ShotsFired ??#MUFC pic.twitter.com/tVYU9Yl0BK — Phil (@philstandish) October 30, 2019

Here’s how some United fans reacted to the Scotsman’s comment:

Fletcher’s comments were certainly a little harsh and possibly uncalled for. It’s amazing to see that Van Dijk is playing at such a high level – that little moments like the one above are the only times players are getting the better of him.