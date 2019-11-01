Menu

Video: Mbappe keeps ball in play before pulling off magical nutmeg for PSG in Dijon defeat

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe showed off his sensational dribbling during his side’s shock defeat against Dijon, the ace stunned the defender with a magical nutmeg.

Kylian Mbappe left one of Dijon’s defenders trembling after a perfect nutmeg during PSG’s shock defeat to the Ligue 1 minnows.

The 20-year-old superstar hustled to keep the ball in play before getting back to his feet and gliding past his defender, Dijon’s Glodi Ngonda Muzinga with a superb nutmeg.

Much is made of Mbappe’s blistering pace, but this is a stern reminder that he has some silky skills to fall back on as well.

Check out the unbelievable skill below:

At times it does seem that Mbappe is miles ahead of the rest of the Ligue 1 playing field. It would be great to see the Frenchman test himself in a more challenging league in the future.

