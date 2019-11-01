Video: Mbappe keeps ball in play before pulling off magical nutmeg for PSG in Dijon defeat

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe showed off his sensational dribbling during his side’s shock defeat against Dijon, the ace stunned the defender with a magical nutmeg.

The 20-year-old superstar hustled to keep the ball in play before getting back to his feet and gliding past his defender, Dijon’s Glodi Ngonda Muzinga with a superb nutmeg.

Much is made of Mbappe’s blistering pace, but this is a stern reminder that he has some silky skills to fall back on as well.

Check out the unbelievable skill below:

PSG Kylian Mbappe with the quick feet and skills??? #DIJONPSG pic.twitter.com/CV0RohRW3v — Brian Nel™ (@nel17brian) November 1, 2019

At times it does seem that Mbappe is miles ahead of the rest of the Ligue 1 playing field. It would be great to see the Frenchman test himself in a more challenging league in the future.