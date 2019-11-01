Kylian Mbappe has just opened the scoring for PSG against Dijon with a lovely lob, the Frenchman’s fine finish was perfectly timed and it looked effortless.

Paris Saint-Germain were fired into the lead just 18 minutes into their Ligue 1 clash with Dijon. Angel Di Maria tricked his way past a Dijon defender before splitting the defence with an inch-perfect pass.

Mbappe ran onto the ball and effortlessly lifted it over the keeper and into the back of the net with a deftly executed lob.

Check out the Frenchman’s lovely finish below:

Kylian Mbappe's finishing actually isn't fair ???? pic.twitter.com/6eW63BV5gQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2019

It’s hard to believe that the frightening forward is still just 20 years old, he looks destined to take the Ballon d’Or mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when they eventually hang up their boots.