Menu

Video: “My pace was 35” – Lampard’s hilarious reaction to question about FIFA stats

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard managed to perfectly avoid the risk of embarrassing one of his players by joking about his unflattering pace rating on FIFA.

Frank Lampard has certainly lifted the spirit at Chelsea since becoming manager this summer. The Blues legend had a hilarious reaction to a question regarding Fikayo Tomori’s FIFA 20 pace stats.

The defender has revealed that he’s slightly annoyed at the fact that he’s ranked lower than some of his teammates that he knows he’s quicker than.

Check out what Tomori had to say on his pace ratings below:

When quizzed about FIFA, Lampard deflected the question by hilariously reminding fans that towards the end of his career his pace on the popular football game was just 35 – this was lower than his age.

Take a look at the Blues legend’s perfect response below:

The Blues are playing some fantastic attacking football under Lampard, the Chelsea legend has also integrated the club’s top young talents into the first-team.

The west London club are currently fourth in the league and they’ll be hoping to continue their impressive league form against Watford tomorrow evening.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Fikayo Tomori Frank Lampard