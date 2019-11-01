Video: “My pace was 35” – Lampard’s hilarious reaction to question about FIFA stats

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard managed to perfectly avoid the risk of embarrassing one of his players by joking about his unflattering pace rating on FIFA.

Frank Lampard has certainly lifted the spirit at Chelsea since becoming manager this summer. The Blues legend had a hilarious reaction to a question regarding Fikayo Tomori’s FIFA 20 pace stats.

The defender has revealed that he’s slightly annoyed at the fact that he’s ranked lower than some of his teammates that he knows he’s quicker than.

Check out what Tomori had to say on his pace ratings below:

Fikayo Tomori on his stats in Fifa 20: 'I've seen my stats. To be fair, I'm not unhappy with it but when I see people I know I'm quicker than are faster than me on the game, that's annoying. I'm just going to say it. Callum [Hudson-Odoi]. He is 85 rated pace and I'm 80.' #CFC — The Blues (@TheBlues___) November 1, 2019

When quizzed about FIFA, Lampard deflected the question by hilariously reminding fans that towards the end of his career his pace on the popular football game was just 35 – this was lower than his age.

Take a look at the Blues legend’s perfect response below:

Frank Lampard when asked about his players FIFA ratings ?"When I was 36 my pace used to be 35, I was slower than my age" pic.twitter.com/RIB09tBKGk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2019

The Blues are playing some fantastic attacking football under Lampard, the Chelsea legend has also integrated the club’s top young talents into the first-team.

The west London club are currently fourth in the league and they’ll be hoping to continue their impressive league form against Watford tomorrow evening.